Robbie Williams has swapped ‘cocaine and strippers’ for painting in his garage

Robbie Williams has joked he's swapped a wild life of "cocaine and strippers" for painting abstracts in his garage. The former Take That star has given up his previous vices and has settled down with his wife Ayda Field and their four children.

After spending years battling mental health issues including depression and anxiety, Robbie, 48, says he's finally found solace in art. He told The Times newspaper: "It used to be cocaine and strippers – now it's colouring in. I've done the same thing now for 30 years – album, promo, tour... (but art) has led me to be a different person." Robbie went on to explain how painting in his garage helps him calm his inner monologue, which he dubs "Radio Rob", and has given him peace.

He added: "I would definitely say I spend a lot of time not having to deal with Radio Rob. It's safer for me to be out here doing this than it is being in there (in my head). "I don't think I spend any time in the real world. But I will say this: I am happier and more satisfied than I've ever been." Robbie has collaborated on his art with interior designer Ed Godrich and they have said they often go into a "meditative" state while they are painting to a soundtrack of Annie Mac's DJ sets.

They are now showing off their work in public. The Williams-Godrich exhibition launched at Sotheby's in London on Thursday and features 14 pieces. One painting, titled Beverly, sold last month for £40 000 – double its original estimate. Hugo Cobb, a contemporary art specialist at Sotheby’s, told The Guardian: "Robbie and Ed refer to the paintings as a family of work.

"They are all created in the same visual language. But when you stand in front of them, you see they have a different character. Each picture definitely has a specific visual mood. "Coherence, ambition and authenticity are the three things I think of when I stand in front of these works." The exhibition runs at Sotheby’s in London until May 25.