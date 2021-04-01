Ryan Reynolds jokes he 'finally got 5G'

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory as he and his wife Blake Lively got their vaccines this week. The Hollywood couple took to social media to document having the jab on Wednesday, and the “Deadpool” star poked fun at the conspiracy theory that falsely suggested the cellular mobile network is linked to coronavirus. Ryan shared a snap of himself being administered his dose of the vaccine wearing a beanie hat and quipped: "Finally got 5G." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) The 44-year-old actor also joked on his Instagram Story: "Science is sexy. The hat? Perhaps not." He then posted a picture of his 33-year-old spouse wearing a beanie for her 2020 movie 'The Rhythm Section' alongside his snap in the hat and ran a poll asking his followers to vote for: "Who wore it better?"

Picture: Ryan Reynolds Instagram Stories

At the time of writing, Ryan is slightly ahead of his wife with 53 per cent of the vote, while the “Gossip Girl” album got 47 per cent.

Blake - who has three daughters with her husband - then finally got her own back on the “Proposal” star and captioned her own vaccine photo: "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

The couple getting their jabs comes after they donated another $500,000 to two Covid-19 relief effort groups.

Feeding America and Food Banks Canada received the donations to help them gather supplies to bring much-needed food to those who are struggling financially amid the ongoing global health crisis, after having previously reached out to the organisations with a separate $500,000 donation when the pandemic began in early 2020.

In an Instagram post, Food Banks Canada wrote: “When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds.

“It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times.

“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero (sorry, Hugh Jackman) (sic)”

Feeding America sent their own thanks to the pair on Twitter where they wrote: “Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. (sic)”

Ryan and Blake’s new donations now take their total donations to the charities to $2 million, while in June, they also donated $200,000 to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) Legal Defence Fund following the death of George Floyd.

And what’s more, the stars also gifted $250,000 to both Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto in November to help at-risk youths struggling with homelessness.