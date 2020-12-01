Ryan Seacrest lists his Beverly Hills mansion for R1.3 billion

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

TV star Ryan Seacrest is selling his Beverly Hills home for R1.3 billion. The 45-year-old TV star is set to sell his spectacular abode in California, which features a 9 000 square-foot main house with four bedrooms and six baths, in addition to two guest houses, a pool house and a fitness centre. The mansion has been listed by Westside Estate Agency, revealing that the property - which was previously owned by the likes of Ellen DeGeneres and TV producer Max Mutchnick - boasts "resort-like grounds, outdoor living/dining areas, a reflecting pond, and manicured lawns". Ryan bought the mansion from Ellen back in 2012, but spends the majority of his time in New York, where he films “Live with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa. Meanwhile, the 50-year-old presenter recently heaped praise on Ryan, hailing her co-star's "authenticity".

Kelly actually became emotional as she discussed their relationship away from the cameras.

She said: "What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing.

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

Kelly admitted she's fortunate to work alongside someone who is so genuine and professional.

She explained: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

Ryan also hopes the strength of their friendship comes across to their viewers.

He said: "We do a television show, but it's not just a television show.

“We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."