Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Ryan Seacrest understands why Kourtney Kardashian wants to step away from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" but doesn't want her to leave for good. The 'American Idol' host - who is the executive producer of the reality show - was shocked to learn the 40-year-old beauty recently revealed she'd be happy to say goodbye to her family's programme, but admitted he wouldn't have been able to withstand the scrutiny of living life on camera for so long.

However, Ryan hopes Kourtney would just take a break for a few seasons and then return to the fold.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney.

"You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring 'em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don't know how they do it.

"They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them.

"I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her."

Kourtney - who has children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four, with former partner Scott Disick - recently admitted she wants to "sail away" from living her life on camera and get as far away as possible.

She said: "I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again."

Discussing the idea of a more private life, she added: "I would be very happy. I would be very happy."

And the reality star even admitted she often uses her vacations to figure out where in the world she ultimately wants to settle.

She said: "I keep throwing up different places, but then I'll go there to visit and I'll be like, 'Nope, this isn't it, but glad I came.'

"We've just been to Finland. And I was like, 'Check, it's great for me to visit, but I'm not going to move there.' Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I've got a lot of ideas."