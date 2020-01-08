Salma Hayek and Charlize Theron were among a list of 90 names that could be called as witnesses at Harvey Weinstein's trial.
The 67-year-old disgraced producer is facing trial in Manhattan on five counts pertaining to sexual assault - including two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of criminal sex act - and on Tuesday, the names of 90 people whose testimony or court appearance could be used in the case were revealed.
'Bombshell' actress Charlize recently revealed the producer had spread rumours about them having sex, while Salma wrote an essay in 2018 branding him her "monster" and accused him of sexual harassment without providing details, but it is not known if they made any official complaints.
Annabella Sciorra is also on the list, with the prosecution planning to call her to testify about her allegation she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein at her apartment in 1993.
Her friend Rosie Perez is also on the list as the 'Sopranos' actress reportedly confided in her about the alleged incident.