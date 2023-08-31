Sam Asghari unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram

Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram. The 29-year-old actor tied the knot with pop superstar Britney, 41, in June 2022 but filed for divorce after just over a year of marriage and now, according to UsWeekly, both accounts show that he is no longer one of her 42 million followers.

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and other aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 but she has since become estranged from her parents and siblings, and while Spears is yet to acknowledge being unfollowed by Asghari, the post that immediately followed seemed to be a dig at her younger sister Jamie Lynn. Alongside a video of herself dancing in a white mini-dress, she wrote on Instagram: "In Mexico now !!! When your sister says "I love her to DEATH"… you learn to start living !!!"(sic)J.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) The news comes just hours after an insider expressed their concern for Spears - who is due to release her bombshell memoir 'The Woman in Me' in October - and alleged that she could be on a "dangerous downwards spiral" amid the divorce. The source told UsWeekly: "Some people are of the opinion that Britney’s on a dangerous downward spiral, and the stuff she’s been [doing] hasn’t done much to dampen that worry. The concern for Britney’s welfare right now is off the charts."

Asghari - who first met Spears in 2016 when he appeared as an extra in her 'Slumber Party' music video - previously cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. However, the 'Circus' hitmaker subsequently confessed that she was "a little shocked" by their break-up. She said on Instagram: "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly."

Spears also thanked her fans for their support.