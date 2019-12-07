Sam Smith has revealed that they have a huge crush on actor Shia LaBeouf.
The 27-year-old singer - who came out as non-binary in February - revealed they have a huge crush on the "fit" 33-year-old actor, who previously dated FKA twigs, Mia Goth and Megan Fox.
Speaking on SiriusXM's Hits 1, they said: "Do you know who came up on my phone last night? Shia LaBeouf. He's so fit. He turns me on.
"I don't think he's gay, but I'll be happy to be his first."
Sam's last relationship was with "13 Reasons Why" star Brandon Flynn, who they started dating in late 2017 before splitting up in June 2018.