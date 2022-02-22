Samuel L. Jackson to receive prestigious Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

BET announced that actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson, will be awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards taking place this coming Sunday in Los Angeles. The Chairman’s Award is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their respective platforms to create agents of change.

“Samuel L. Jackson’s talent and star power has inspired generations and continues to raise the bar for all of Hollywood. “We admire his impressive entertainment career and humanitarian efforts, and we look forward to giving him his flowers as a living legend, continuing to honour his Black Excellence,” says Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.