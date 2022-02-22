Samuel L. Jackson to receive prestigious Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards
BET announced that actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson, will be awarded the prestigious Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards taking place this coming Sunday in Los Angeles.
The Chairman’s Award is bestowed in recognition of individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their respective platforms to create agents of change.
“Samuel L. Jackson’s talent and star power has inspired generations and continues to raise the bar for all of Hollywood.
“We admire his impressive entertainment career and humanitarian efforts, and we look forward to giving him his flowers as a living legend, continuing to honour his Black Excellence,” says Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.
Leon W Russell, chairperson of the NAACP national board of directors, agrees that the “Shaft” star is indeed fit for the award due to his impact and contribution to the film industry.
“Many might not know that prior to his acting career, Jackson was a staunch activist during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, even serving as an usher at Martin Luther King jr’s funeral. His continued public service and advocacy for social change make him an excellent recipient for the Chairman’s Award,” says Russell.
Other people who have received the award include the late US Congressman John Lewis and Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev James Lawson, Tyler Perry, then-Senator Barack Obama, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and former Surgeon General Regina Benjamin.