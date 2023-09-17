Scandal-hit influencer Andrew Tate backs Russell Brand amid sex scandal

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate is backing Russell Brand amid his sex scandal. Tate, 36, is facing charges of rape and human trafficking – which he has denied – and hit out after the comic, 48, was accused by four women on Saturday as part of a major newspaper and TV investigation of rape, sexual assaults and emotional and physical abuse.

He backed Brand after the comic posted a video monologue lasting nearly three minutes to the near-20 million followers he has on his X and YouTube channels, in which he said he felt “attacked” by the media.

Tate – who recently won his freedom after months of being under house arrest as sex trafficking claims against the kickboxer and his brother Tristan Tate 35, was carried out – weighed in by posting a cartoon meme of a knight preparing for battle on X. He captioned the post: “On my way to fight the crazy b**** allegations.” Tate then added: “Welcome to the club Russell Brand.”

In another message on X, Tate repeated his belief the probes against him were part of a conspiracy by saying the allegations against Brand are part of a “Matrix attack”. Brand has also received the backing of tech titan Elon Musk, 52. The Tesla boss and X owner appeared to agree with Brand’s comments on the media trying to control “spaces” such as X and YouTube by commenting online: “Of course. They don’t like competition.”