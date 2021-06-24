Scooter Braun on his feud with Taylor Swift: 'It's not based on anything factual'

Scooter Braun has claimed his feud with Taylor Swift is “very confusing” and “not based on anything factual”, as he insists he did offer to sell the singer's back catalogue to her. The 40-year-old business mogul became embroiled in a feud with the “Cardigan” hitmaker when he purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to Taylor’s back catalogue.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings, and said she was “sad and grossed out” by the news. However, Scooter has now insisted he did offer the 31-year-old singer the chance to buy the catalogue back but claims Taylor – who is now re-recording all of her old albums – “refused”.

He said: “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal … All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don’t know what story she was told. “I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused. “I offered to sell her the catalogue back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate.

“Open communication is important and can lead to understanding. “She and I only met briefly three or four times in the past, and all our interactions were really friendly and kind. “I find her to be an incredibly talented artist and wish her nothing but the best.”

At the time, Taylor also accused Scooter of “bullying” her in the past, and the record executive now says those allegations “struck [him] the worst”. He explained: “The thing that struck me the worst is the word ‘bully.’ I’m firmly against anyone ever being bullied. “I always try to lead with appreciation and understanding.

“The one thing I’m proudest of in that moment was that my artists and team stood by me. “They know my character and my truth. That meant a lot to me. In the long run, I’m happy for my life’s work to be the legacy I leave behind.” Scooter is also concerned his feud with Taylor has created misconceptions about him in the public eye.

Speaking to Variety magazine, he said: “I think when you’re successful, you are misunderstood. “Success is a game of chess, and sometimes on that chessboard, people don’t see what you’re doing until four or five moves in. “There’s always going to be misconceptions because people want to see things the way they want to see them.