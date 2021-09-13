Scooter Braun pays R923m for new home

The 40-year-old music mogul – who split from wife Yael Cohen in July – has spared no expense on his new bachelor pad in Brentwood, California, paying just short of its asking price of R994 million.

According to TMZ, the 19 000sq ft property – which was only built this year – sits on four acres of grounds and boasts six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gym, a theatre and other amenities, as well as stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

It was confirmed in July that Scooter – who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grante, Demi Lovato and Carly Rae Jepsen – had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, following weeks of speculation that they’d gone their separate ways.

The executive is asking for joint custody of their three children – Jagger, six, Levi, four, and Hart, two – and has agreed to pay Yael spousal support, but the former couple have a pre-nuptial agreement in place for when it comes to dividing their assets.