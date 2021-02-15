Scott Disick and 19-year-old actress Amelia Gray Hamlin go Instagram official
Scott Disick has finally confirmed his romance with Amelia Gray Hamlin, by sharing a number of pictures of them together on Instagram.
The 37-year-old reality TV star and the 19-year-old actress have been linked since last year, when they were spotted at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together and Scott has finally confirmed the romance with some pictures on his Instagram.
He shared one unsmiling picture of them both with the caption, "why so serious" before adding a happier image and writing "just kiddin".
The pictures - showing Scott's newly dyed blonde hair - were taken during a romantic date night in Miami, Florida, where the pair have been enjoying a loved-up vacation.
Scott split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie last summer and he is said to be smitten with Amelia.
A source, who spotted Scott and Amelia on the beach in Miami, told E! News: "They seemed to be having a very relaxing time.
“They looked very much in love. They were really chill and relaxed with a couple friends."
Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Amelia's parents, “Real Housewives” star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin were not supportive of her romance with Scott.
An insider said: "Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand. They believe [the romance with Scott] is just a phase."