Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin spending summer in the Hamptons

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are planning to spend the summer in the Hamptons and are currently looking for a holiday home there. The couple are currently "scouting places" to stay on the East Coast for the next few months, and the base they choose will need to accommodate the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star's three children, Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and six-year-old Reign - who he has with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - as they'll be flying in to visit for part of the time.

A source told E! News: "They are in the process of scouting places and seeing what their options are. "The kids will definitely visit and spend time there." The 20-year-old model loves spending time with Scott's children.

The insider added: "Amelia and Scott are doing really well. Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works. "Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them."

Scott, 38, is happy that Amelia has been given the seal of approval from his kids' mom. The source said: "Scott thinks it's great Kourtney is OK with Amelia being around.

"It makes everything much easier for both of their lives." Amelia's mother, Lisa Rinna, previously admitted she wasn't happy about the couple's big age gap. She previously admitted: “It’s a what the f*** moment. You’re like, ‘What the f***?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”