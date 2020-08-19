Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship 'changes daily'

An insider has claimed that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship status "changes daily". The 37-year-old TV star and Sofia, 21, are both single for the time being, with Scott spending an increasing amount of time with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their children - Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five. A source shared: "Things haven't been great between them. Scott's been spending every day with Kourtney and the kids and has been vacationing with her. "Things are always tense between Scott and Sofia when he goes away without her." Scott and Kourtney, 41, are currently on holiday together in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, along with some of their celebrity friends.

At the moment, Scott is focused on the wellbeing of his family, and Sofia has become "more independent" of the TV star.

Speaking to E! News, the insider added: "They are still in contact and have seen each other multiple times in the last month, but are not as inseparable as before."

Meanwhile, Scott and Sofia were previously said to be taking things "day by day".

The duo - who first started dating in 2017 - were reportedly "slowly" easing back into a relationship following Scott's stint in rehab earlier this year.

A source explained: "Scott and Sofia never lost touch while spending time apart, but have been seeing each other more often recently.

"They have hung out a handful of times in the last couple of weeks and are slowly easing back into a relationship. It feels totally back to normal from how things were before Scott went to rehab, but they've decided they don't want to put pressure on the status of the relationship.

"Sofia is still hesitant about getting back together, but she enjoys Scott's presence and does love him. It is up in the air and they are playing it day by day."