Scott Disick buys Amelia Hamlin an R803k vintage print

Scott Disick has spent another R803 000 on a vintage print for Amelia Hamlin's 20th birthday. The 38-year-old star spoiled his girlfriend on her 20th birthday with a signed Helmut Newton print titled Saddle II, a black and white photograph that depicts a model dressed in tights and a blazer as she straddles a saddle resting atop an armchair.

Scott bought the print - which was originally shot for a 1976 edition of Paris' Vogue Hommes magazine - from the ArtLife Gallery's pop-up in Miami's design district using EthereumPay's $EPAY cryptocurrency, according to People. Saddle II by Helmut Newton, Paris, 1976#HelmutNewton #stockings #fetish pic.twitter.com/aa77NBKEdp — Deviations & Divergences (@DeviationsD) September 13, 2019 The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star previously spoiled the model with a lavish diamond necklace for her birthday. In an Instagram Story video, Amelia received the spectacular-looking gift and admitted: "I'm going to cry!"

The brunette beauty - who is the youngest daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin - then started to wipe away some tears and kissed Scott, as she struggled to contain her emotions. Amelia kept her Instagram followers up-to-date on her birthday celebrations throughout last weekend, posting behind-the-scenes videos and photos on the platform from her time at the Papi Steak restaurant and the LIV nightclub in Miami, Florida. The loved-up duo have been dating since February and Amelia's parents were initially thought to have been "sceptical" about their romance.

However, it's now thought that they've come round to the idea of their daughter dating Scott, who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. A source previously said: "Her parents were sceptical at first. But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship." Their burgeoning relationship has also received the backing of Kourtney and her family.