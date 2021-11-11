Scott Disick 'isn't looking to settle down'

Scott Disick has been "doing his own thing" since Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement. The 38-year-old TV star has three kids - Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six - with the brunette beauty, but Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker hasn't encouraged Scott to settle down.

An insider told Us Weekly: "Don’t be fooled - if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about." Scott split from Amelia Gray Hamlin earlier this year but he "isn’t in a rush to settle down with anyone special any time soon". The reality star isn't putting himself out there to meet new people, either.

The source added: "His friends describe him as a loner. He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle." Meanwhile, in October, Scott was said to have been feeling "really sad" about Kourtney's engagement. The TV star knew that Kourtney and Travis were likely to get engaged at some point - but he still felt "low" after they announced the news via social media.

A source said: "He will always care for Kourtney. She is the mother of his children and no one else will compare to that." Kourtney got engaged to the music star at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. And at the time, Scott started avoiding the newly-engaged couple, as he came to terms with the situation.

Another insider said: "He will always be a part of the Kardashian family but it is hard for him to be around Kourtney and Travis." Megan Fox - Kourtney's showbiz pal - has also described the reality star and Travis as a "perfect match". The actress explained: "I think they're just a perfect match for each other because they have a karmic bond with each other.