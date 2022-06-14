Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs confirms Yung Miami romance

Sean “Diddy” Combs is dating Yung Miami. The 52-year-old star confirmed he is romancing the “City Girls” rapper, when he appeared on the 28-year-old beauty's new series “Caresha Please” and alluded to their shared past experiences, as well as discussing trips they plan to take together.

He said at one point: “I look forward … to taking you to Mexico.” Yung replied: “We going to Mexico?” The presenter then appeared to have caught her lover off guard a few minutes later when she asked: “So, what the f*** do you got going on? Like, what’s your relationship status?”

Watch video: Diddy paused and then said: “I’m single … but I’m dating. I’m just taking my time with life.” Yung continued to push the issue, asking: “Alright. So what we is?”

The Bad Boy Records founder then confirmed they are “dating”. He said: “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times, we go to strip clubs, church … ” Yung, who was pictured holding hands with the “I'll Be Missing You” hitmaker in June 2021, sparking speculation they were together, then quizzed her guest on what he likes about her and he praised her authenticity.

He gushed: “You’re authentic, you’re one of the realest people I’ve ever met … you’re a great mother and a great friend. And we just have a good time, you know? “You’re the funniest.” Meanwhile, the “Coming Home” hitmaker, who has been known by a variety of monikers over the years – including Puff Daddy, P Diddy, Diddy, and Puffy – recently clarified how he wants people to address him, after legally changing his middle name to Love last year.

