Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hit with 3rd sexual assault lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been hit with a shock third sexual assault lawsuit. The 54-year-old rapper – who recently settled out of court with his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie, 37, after she filed a suit accusing him of rape and abuse – is now said to be facing fresh accusations from a woman known only as Jane Doe that he and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, 59, took turns sexually assaulting her and her friend in either 1990 or 1991.

TMZ has reported she claims in legal documents she met Combs and Hall at a record label event and brought her and her friend drinks whilst flirting with them. But a representative for Combs told the Daily Mirror in a statement: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute.

“This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit… the public should be sceptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.” Jane Doe is said to claim Combs and Hall took her and her friend to Hall’s apartment where they were given alcohol and she was then reportedly coerced into having sex with Combs.

She claims Combs then left the room and Hall came in and raped her – while her friend was also reportedly raped by the pair. Along with Cassie’s now-settled suit against Combs, a second one was filed against him by Joi Dickerson-Neal. She alleged she was “drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” by the rapper and added he reportedly created and distributed “revenge porn” of her.