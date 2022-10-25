Sean Hayes pays tribute to ‘unique talent’ Leslie Jordan

Sean Hayes has paid a glowing tribute to Leslie Jordan. The award-winning actor died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning and his former “Will and Grace” co-star has already confessed to feeling heartbroken.

Alongside a throwback photo of the diminutive actor, Hayes – who played the part of Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom – wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.” Watch video:

Eric McCormack – who starred as Will Truman in the sitcom – has also taken to social media to pay tribute to his former co-star. He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan , the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. “The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about 30 years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. (broken heart emoji)” (sic)

Lynda Carter has fondly recalled the humorous videos that Jordan released amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress – who is best known for starring in the “Wonder Woman” TV series – said on Twitter: “Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times … It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”(sic)

