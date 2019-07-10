Serena Williams. Picture: Instagram

Tennis goddess Serena Williams broke the internet after posting the cover of Harper’s Bazaar issue for August. Williams appearing on the cover of the American women's fashion magazine sans photo shopping and, donning a shimmery gold Ralph Lauren dress and Louboutin heels.

In it, Williams opens about her controversial U.S. Open final match against Naomi Osaka last year, body shamming and the equality sport fraternity.

“I’ve been called every name in the book. I’ve been shamed because of my body shape. I’ve been paid unequally because of my sex. I’ve been penalized a game in the final of a Major because I expressed my opinion or grunted too loudly...And these are only the things that are seen by the public.

"In short, it’s never been easy. But then I think of the next girl who is going to come along who looks like me, and I hope, ‘Maybe, just maybe, my voice will help her," said Williams.



Taking to her Instagram, Williams wrote: "I’m proud to use my voice and words to share an essay on the raw feelings I had during a match we may all remember. The essay and unretouched...."