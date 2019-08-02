Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez is feeling "truly grateful" after her Italian getaway and is ready to get back to work.



The "Heart Wants What It Wants" hitmaker has revealed she is ready to get back to work now after an amazing break away, which has left her with a new zest for life.





Sharing pictures from her Italian getaway, she captioned them on Instagram: "Sometimes I can't express how truly grateful I am. Now ... Back to work. (sic)"





Meanwhile, the "Wolves" hitmaker previously confessed she cried "grateful tears" after celebrating her 27th birthday in Rome and Capri.





Posting a picture of herself enjoying the sunset in Italy, she wrote: "Well I'm 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU (sic)"





However, Selena won't be posting too many updates online as she previously said she finds social media "unhealthy" and she's now limited the time she spends on apps such as Twitter and Instagram, because they began to make her feel "depressed".





She said: "I used to a lot, but I think it's just become really unhealthy, I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed.



