Selena Gomez is “open to dating”. The 30-year-old pop star has dated the likes of Justin Bieber and Taylor Lautner but while she is thought to be single, an insider has said she was open to the idea of dating again.

The source told Entertainment Tonight: “Selena is feeling positive and optimistic. She is open to dating.” Watch video: The comments come shortly after the “Lose You To Love Me” songstress alleged that breaking up from Bieber, whom she dated on and off for almost a decade before he tied the knot with model Hailey Bieber, was the “best thing” that ever happened to her.

She said: “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn’t afraid anymore. “I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing. But I just think that needed to happen and, ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. "It’s about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too.

