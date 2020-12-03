Selena Gomez: My transplant scar makes me feel like a warrior

Selena Gomez feels “more like a warrior” with her kidney transplant scar, as she says she's proud of the way she looks because she “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for the surgery.

The 28-year-old singer underwent the procedure in 2017 due to complications stemming from her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus, and whilst she was initially “sad” that the operation would leave a scar on her skin, she’s now proud of the way she looks, because she “wouldn’t be here” if it wasn’t for the surgery.

She said: "At the beginning of my recovery, I was a little bit sad. You're already going through something, and then there's the added pressure of 'I don't look the same. I don't know if I feel comfortable in my body.

“But I'm also around some of the best people, who see beyond the things we sometimes get wrapped up in. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that scar, and now I look at it in a much different way. I feel like I'm more of a warrior.”

Since her operation, Selena has set up her own foundation - named the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research - to support those researching the disease, and has continued to publicly spread awareness and advocate for those suffering with lupus.