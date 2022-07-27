Selena Gomez reflects on how her twenties have shaped her

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the “good, hard and beautiful moments” she experienced in her twenties that made her the person she is now. The “Only Murders in the Building” star turned 30 on July 22 and following a few days of celebrations, she has finally had a moment to catch up and look back on how the last decade has changed her.

Sharing two black and white photos from her birthday party, she wrote on Instagram: “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today. “I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants. “Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward, encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) Following her celebrations and although she's just a few days into the new decade, she said she “really likes” being 30. “After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!” Meanwhile, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer – who is currently single but previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and the Weeknd – previously admitted that she was “happy” in the run-up to her 30th birthday but joked that because all of her friends from her native Texas are now married with children, she would have to throw her own party.

