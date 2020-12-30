Selena Gomez slams Facebook

Selena Gomez has slammed Facebook for allowing "lies" to be spread on the site and warned they will be "responsible for thousands of deaths" if they don't install tighter measures to prevent false information about coronavirus from being shared. The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker hit out at the social media giant and claimed they would be "responsible for thousands of deaths" if they don't install tighter measures to prevent false information about the coronavirus pandemic from being shared on their platforms. Selena shared a BBC News interview with Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imi Ahmed, who claimed social media firms like Facebook claim to be doing everything they can to remove misinformation about the pandemic but "in reality, they’re doing absolutely nothing.” Selena then wrote: "Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about Covid and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. “So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now!(sic)"

This is the second time in a month the 28-year-old star has criticised Facebook.

A few weeks ago, the 'Wolves' singer claimed she was left "speechless" after the Center of Countering Digital Hate accused the organisation of continuing to allow "Neo-Nazis" to sell "racist products" on Instagram and Facebook, despite the platforms having been notified about the posts.

Selena wrote: "I’m speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There’s still accounts there even though you have been notified!! (sic)"

And in September, she shared a private message that she'd written to Facebook bosses Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, urging them to stop the spread of "hate" on social media.

In the note, which she posted on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry. I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS.

“Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it.”