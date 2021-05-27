'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn posts first photo of ’Baby C’

“Selling Sunset” star and realtor, Christine Quinn took to Instagram to share the first photograph of her new-born baby, Christian Georges Dumontet.

Accompanying the picture was the caption: “Welcome Baby C 👶🏼 ❤️ I could not feel more in love, blessed, and grateful. Words can not express the joy of being a mommy. 👶🏼“.

Quinn and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their baby boy on May 15 in Los Angeles.

Quinn’s friends and fans could not get enough of the post and flooded the comments.

Khloe Kardashian wrote: “Congratulations beautiful”.

While “Selling Sunset” colleague, Amanza Smith said: “I can’t wait to meet him!!!!❤️❤️❤️”.

In an online article, Quinn revealed that Baby C is more precious than she could have imagined.

"Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life.

“My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever.

“My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him,“ she said in the interview.

Following in the footsteps of his mommy, Quinn says he was born with good taste.

"He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in," she said.

Quinn has also come under fire for returning to work just days after giving birth.

The star will be returning to “Selling Sunset” season 4 along with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and The Oppenheim Group bosses, Jason and Brett. The season starting shooting early May.