‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young is having a baby boy

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are having a baby boy. The 34-year-old reality star is expecting her first baby with property investor El Moussa, 40, who she has been married to since October 2021. She took to social media on Sunday to share a video taken at the gender reveal party she threw for friends and family.

Alongside the clip, Rae Young wrote: “Baby boy El Moussa (blue heart emoji).” In the video, the couple set off a blue confetti cannon at the garden party and kissed upon making the announcement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung) El Moussa, who already has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with ex-wife and “Flip or Flop” co-host Christina Haack, yelled: “It's a boy!”

News of the baby's sex comes just weeks after the TV host took to social media to reveal that he and the “Selling Sunset” star were expecting their first child together. Alongside a photo of himself kissing Rae Young's baby bump, he wrote on Instagram: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”(sic) The couple had been trying for a baby through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) when they discovered she had fallen pregnant naturally, and the former Playboy model said the news had come as a shock.

