Serena Williams 'could earn an eight-figure deal for her memoir'

Serena Williams could make an "eight-figure" sum from her memoir. The 41-year-old sporting icon retired from professional tennis in 2022, and Williams is now focusing on her upcoming memoir.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Serena is "selling a memoir via (power literary agent) Suzanne Gluck at WME". The insider added that there are already "eight-figure deals on the table" for the book. Watch video:

A second source suggested that a money-spinning deal might have already been agreed. Williams – who has Olympia, five, with her husband Alexis Ohanian – was initially looking at offers for multiple books. However, she ultimately settled on releasing one book for an eye-watering sum instead. Meanwhile, earlier this month she launched 926 Productions, a multimedia production company, that already has a number of projects in the pipeline.

The company is working on a soccer documentary, called “Copa ’71”, about the 1971 unofficial Women's World Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Williams announced her retirement from tennis in September. The record-breaking star confirmed the news via a post on social media, which also featured a photo of herself on the front cover of Vogue magazine.