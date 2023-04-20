Serena Williams 'could earn an eight-figure deal for her memoir'

Serena Williams could make an "eight-figure" sum from her memoir.
The 41-year-old sporting icon retired from professional tennis in 2022, and Williams is now focusing on her upcoming memoir.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Serena is "selling a memoir via (power literary agent) Suzanne Gluck at WME".
The insider added that there are already "eight-figure deals on the table" for the book.
A second source suggested that a money-spinning deal might have already been agreed.
Williams – who has Olympia, five, with her husband Alexis Ohanian – was initially looking at offers for multiple books. However, she ultimately settled on releasing one book for an eye-watering sum instead.
Meanwhile, earlier this month she launched 926 Productions, a multimedia production company, that already has a number of projects in the pipeline.
The company is working on a soccer documentary, called “Copa ’71”, about the 1971 unofficial Women's World Cup, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Williams announced her retirement from tennis in September.
The record-breaking star confirmed the news via a post on social media, which also featured a photo of herself on the front cover of Vogue magazine.
The younger sister of fellow tennis legend Venus Williams wrote at the time: "Vogue. September cover issue. There comes a time in life when you have to decide to move in a different direction.That time is always hard when you love something so much.
“My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I'm gonna relish these next few weeks (heart emojis) (sic)"