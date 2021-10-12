Shah Rukh Khan not eating or sleeping while his son Aryan remains in jail

Following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is said to be so devastated that he is hardly eating or sleeping. Aryan, who is 23 years old, was arrested last weekend by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs after a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Aryan and seven others were taken into custody by the NCB. Initially, Aryan and two others, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested. The trio appeared before the Esplanade Magistrate Court amid tight security late on Sunday and kept in the NCB's custody for a day. Aryan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

A Mumbai Magistrate's Court on Friday said that Aryan's bail plea was "not maintainable", therefore, denying him bail and agreeing with the Narcotics Control Bureau that since drugs were seized, a Sessions Court must hear the matter. Senior advocate Satish Manshinde has been trying hard to get bail for Aryan, but the hearing has been postponed now to October 13. As Aryan spent the weekend in Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, reports of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s dealing with the crisis have surfaced.

According to Indian media outlets, during this tough time, Shah Rukh and Gauri have been devastated and shaken. According to India Today, a source revealed that soon after Aryan’s arrest, SRK sought legal advice, reaching out to several experts in the country. Shah Rukh and Gauri are reportedly spending sleepless nights with the constant follow-up in the case and have been constantly checking on Aryan’s health too.