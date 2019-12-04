Sharon Osbourne blasts 'AGT' as a 'boys' club'









Sharon Osbourne has blasted "America's Got Talent" as "a boys' club" and says the men on the panel were treated better than her. The 67-year-old star - who was a member of the show's judging panel between seasons two and seven - has claimed that men were treated better than women on the show and received higher salaries. Speaking on "The Talk", she fumed: "It is a boys' club, okay, it is. And the boys take care of each other and the women are not paid as much as the men." Sharon also claimed that Howie Mandel was treated better than she was when he joined the panel after her. She explained: "I was on the show before Howie. I was one of them that helped put the show where it was. Simon wasn't on the show. Simon owns the show and the time I was there, Simon was never on the show. So when the show was doing 16 million, 14 million, Simon was never there.

"They brought Howie in. He got his own plane. I love Howie, and I don't begrudge anyone earning what they earn... But, when my old ass has been there shooting the show, and I get an American Airlines ticket and he gets a private plane. And I get that because I'm me and I'm not in the club and I'm not one of the guys... NBC can kiss my ass."

And Sharon went on to slam Simon's now defunct US show "The X Factor", which he starred on with L.A. Reid, Britney Spears and Demi Lovato.

She said: "In between them was Demi Lovato and Britney Spears. The guys looked like two high rollers in Vegas who picked up a couple of kids. They looked like dirty old men beside these two little girls. I told L.A. Reid and I told Simon, it's nothing I wouldn't say to their face. These are kids. They can't be judging other kids no matter how successful they are!"