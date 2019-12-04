Sharon Osbourne has blasted "America's Got Talent" as "a boys' club" and says the men on the panel were treated better than her.
The 67-year-old star - who was a member of the show's judging panel between seasons two and seven - has claimed that men were treated better than women on the show and received higher salaries.
Speaking on "The Talk", she fumed: "It is a boys' club, okay, it is. And the boys take care of each other and the women are not paid as much as the men."
Sharon also claimed that Howie Mandel was treated better than she was when he joined the panel after her.
She explained: "I was on the show before Howie. I was one of them that helped put the show where it was. Simon wasn't on the show. Simon owns the show and the time I was there, Simon was never on the show. So when the show was doing 16 million, 14 million, Simon was never there.