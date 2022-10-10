Sharon Osbourne celebrates 70th birthday with Gatsby-themed party

The TV star marked the milestone on Sunday and it’s been revealed she was joined by her friends and family, including her Black Sabbath star husband Ozzy and their children for a 1920s-themed bash at their home in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Sharon later took to Instagram to share a poignant video showing her dancing with Ozzy, captioning it: “All my wishes in one room. My (heart) is full.”

The clip showed Ozzy – who is battling Parkinson’s disease – walking onto the dance floor with his cane before Sharon took it from his hands and held onto him as they danced to the James Arthur track “Say You Won’t Let Go”.

They were joined at the party by pregnant daughter Kelly, who introduced the couple to the dance floor, as well as son Jack and their other daughter Aimee as well as their grandchildren.