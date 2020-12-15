Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for Covid-19. The 68-year-old television personality is currently "recuperating" away from her husband Ozzy Osbourne - who suffers from Parkinson's disease - after a "brief hospitalisation". She tweeted: “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. (sic)" Last week, Sharon's fellow 'The Talk' host Carrie Ann Inaba tested positive for coronavirus. I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020 She wrote: "Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for Covid 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. (Swipe to hear the whole video).

“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. “Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey. (sic)”

In a series of videos she ran through her symptoms, which included “a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains”.

She said in one clip: “I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains. I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it. Just be extra extra careful, ok? Because you don’t want this.”

As a result, Carrie Ann missed the final week of recordings of the show, which is now on hiatus for the festive period.

Amanda Kloots, who is set to become a full-time host on the programme early next year, lost her husband Nick Cordero to the virus earlier this year.