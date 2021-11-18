Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called off their romance. The 23-year-old pop star and the 24-year-old “Don't Go Yet” hitmaker have amicably gone their separate ways, and although they've called off their romance, they insisted their "love for one another as humans is stronger than ever".

In a joint statement posted on their Instagram Stories, the pair announced: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have just announced their breakup in statements. 💔 pic.twitter.com/gRyARUOFmv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021 The breakup will no doubt come as a surprise to their fans as, over the lockdown period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shawn shared how he and the “Havana” hitmaker grew closer.

Speaking about writing his song, “Summer of Love”, he said in August: "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful.

“Just kind of writing about that. Had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together." The “In My Blood” singer also said he and Camila – who had been dating since 2019 – had an “honest and open relationship”. He said: "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments. But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking.