'Shazam' star Jack Dylan Grazer comes out as bisexual

Star of the “Shazam” and “It” franchises, Jack Dylan Grazer, has come out as bisexual. Jack has responded to a fan on social media who quizzed him on whether he is gay and confirmed his sexuality.

The 17-year-old actor simply replied: “I’m bi." He then wrote: “Silenzio Bruno!”, a phrase his character Alberto Scorfano says in 2021 computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy film “Luca”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Dylan Grazer (@jackdgrazer) What's more, the “It Chapter Two” star has updated their pronouns to he/they.

Meanwhile, Jack recently described “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” as a "shot at redemption". The star will reprise his role as Freddy Freeman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and is grateful to have the opportunity to put in an even better performance than in the original 2019 film. He said: "It's so much fun (to come back to play Freddy). When I walked out of the premiere for the first (“Shazam!”) at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre, I was like, 'Ahhh, I wanna play Freddy again so bad.'"

He believes that he can play the role "so much better" this time around and says he had a "blast" playing Freddy. Jack shared: "I can do it so much better this time. I swear to God, I can do it way better. "And now this is like my shot at redemption – and I think I did good in the first one, but playing Freddy is so much fun and funny. He's a blast and I love him."

The “It” star recently suggested that the sequel is "getting away with a lot more" than its predecessor as he heaped praise on the script and the cast assembled for the movie – which includes Zachary Levi, Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. Jack said: "It's a great cast. We got Helen Mirren, we got Lucy Liu, we got the new up-and-coming star Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'.