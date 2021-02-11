Shia LaBeouf 'denied every allegation' made against him by FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf has "denied every allegation" made against him by FKA twigs as his legal team submitted a written denial. The “Transformers” star is the subject of a court case, brought on by his ex, at the Los Angeles Superior Court for alleged sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019, and now LaBeouf's legal team have presented a written denial of the allegations. Court documents filed by LaBeouf's legal team read: "LaBeouf denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in Barnett's Complaint, denies that Barnett has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of LaBeouf, and denies that Barnett is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever." The documents also claimed: "None of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual." LaBeouf is also requesting that FKA twigs should pay for his legal fees but also "further relief as the Court may deem just and proper".

Following the allegations, LaBeouf admitted he had been "abusive to himself and everyone around him for years".

He said: "I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

However, the 34-year-old actor insisted that "many of these allegations are not true", but also said he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done".