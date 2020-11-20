Shia LaBeouf pleads not guilty to petty theft and battery

Shia LaBeouf has pleaded not guilty to petty theft and battery, charges stemming from an alleged incident in June.

The “Honey Boy” star was not in court to submit his plea, which stems from an alleged incident in June, but his attorney responded to the two misdemeanour charges on his behalf, and the case will go back before a judge on 20 January, 2021.

It was explained in October that the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office had decided to press charges against Shia for allegedly using force and violence against a man named Tyler Murphy, as well as taking his hat, in an altercation on 12 June in Los Angeles.

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old star has had run-ins with the law, as in July 2017, he was ordered to rehab after being arrested for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and obstruction in Savannah, Georgia, while in the state shooting his movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

And Shia - who was also arrested for disorderly conduct in 2014 - previously expressed the "deep shame" he felt after his 2017 arrest and explained he realised he was struggling with more than just an alcohol problem when he went into rehab.