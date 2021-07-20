Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra accused in porn racket

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been labelled a “key conspirator” in a porn racketing case. The businessman is accused of dealing in pornographic videos through an app called "Hotshots" and is currently in police custody. He has denied any involvement in the pornography-related case.

The Mumbai police have arrested nine accused in this case. According to various news sources, a police statement in court read that Kundra’s involvement was exposed after the arrest of a woman named Gahna Vashist. Vashish named the Kundra’s former personal assistant Umesh Kamat, who subsequently revealed Kundra's involvement in the business.

Since then Kundra has denied any involvement and has claimed he had sold the "Hotshots" app. However further investigations revealed that Kundra kept routinely updated on the finances of the app and that he also allegedly set up a WhatsApp group on which the production, distribution and selling of “Hotshots” clips was discussed. Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey added her voice to the scandal saying that in 2019 she had filed a police complaint against Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft.

Pandey said: “I collaborated with the company for an app named after me in March 2019. We had agreed upon a certain percentage of the revenue generated by the app to be given to me. “However, I realised certain discrepancies in revenue sharing and decided to terminate the contract. All hell has broken loose since. “They continue to post my pictures and videos on the app. To my horror, they also leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like ‘Call me now as I am free to talk’ and ‘Call me now.

“Let us talk and I will strip for you’ on the app. After that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. “People started sending me pornographic images and videos,” she said. Kundra, who lives in Mumbai with Shetty and two children, faces charges including cheating and "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays".