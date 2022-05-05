Simon Cowell to marry next month

The “Britain's Got Talent” star got engaged to Lauren Silverman - with whom he has eight-year-old son Eric - late last year, and it's now been revealed they will tie the knot in front of friends and family in London in just a few weeks time. A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn’t see the point in delaying it.

“He has taken charge of the planning, and the date has been set for June. “The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally. “Simon and Lauren are looking forward to coming together with their family and friends to tie the knot.

“It’s been a long time coming, and now Simon wants to get Lauren up the aisle as quickly as he can.” The 62-year-old music mogul - who has been in a relationship with Lauren since 2013 - previously revealed he was doing all the planning for the couple's big day because he didn't want the celebrations to spiral “out of control”. He said: “I am planning it all. Otherwise, I know what will happen — there will be 600 people, and it’ll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party.

“No one knows when it’s going to be — that’ll be a surprise, even for Lauren. “But I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. “The whole thing just seems like too much hassle.”

Simon previously explained the coronavirus pandemic made him realise he and Lauren should get married. He said: “I’ve kind of felt myself engaged for a long time, if I’m really being honest with you. Lockdown and Covid was probably make or break for many relationships. “We were in the same house for over a year, and I thought, ‘Well, actually, we get on really, really well’. And for Eric, as he gets older, he will be asked more and more about his parents, and I thought it was the right thing to do for him."