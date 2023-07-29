Sinead O'Connor tormented by a 'violent' stalker just days before she died

Sinead O'Connor was allegedly tormented by a stalker in the days before her death. The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' songstress had moved from her native Ireland for a "new life" in London before she was found dead on Wednesday at the age of 56 and now an insider has claimed that she was left feeling "uncomfortable" by someone sending her gifts.

A source told The Sun: "Sinead felt very uncomfortable. She had started a new life in London but this person was making her feel on edge. “Sinead confided in people and said she’d had gifts she believed to be from this person. It was upsetting.” Exactly two weeks before her death, the Grammy award-winning star took to social media to warn fans about a "violent female stalker" and told her thousands of followers to "never" engage with anyone who gets in touch without alerting her management.

She tweeted: "There is one stalker. Female. Violent: again, NEVER engage with anyone claiming they know me without asking my management."

One fan, named Paul Devine, replied: "Yes, I was contacted by someone purporting to be you. Didn’t sound like you, was looking for an email address so I could join a VIP group to get tickets." Just days later, O'Connor took to Twitter once again to allege that an "extremely disturbed male sexual predator" had impersonated her on the microblogging website as she once again begged her fans to refrain from engaging with anyone claiming to be someone famous. She tweeted: "Also a warning, previously an extremely disturbed male sexual predator pretended to be me on Twitter. Please never engage with anyone claiming to be any celeb, without confirming they are who they say. This can be achieved by contact with their management."

On Thursday, police confirmed they are not treating O'Connor’s death as suspicious after she was found "unresponsive" at her London flat and "no medical cause" was given. A statement on London Inner South Coroner's Court website said: "No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner, therefore, directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not be available for several weeks. "The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.