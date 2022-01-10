Sinead O'Connor ’will never’ forgive Irish state after her 17-year-old son is found dead

Sinead O'Connor has formally identified the body of her 17-year-old son. The 55-year-old singer has revealed via Twitter that she'll "never forgive" the Irish state after her teenage son took his own life.

Sinead - who changed her name to Shuhada' Davitt in 2018 - wrote on social media: "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will. (sic)" Sinead alleges that her son was allowed to leave hospital while he was still on "suicide watch". And she's pointed the finger of blame at the Irish health service HSE and the child and family agency Tusla.

She tweeted: "Now Tusla want to discuss with me "a media release" no doubt wishing to have me join in their efforts to make this death of my child seem like it wasn't at the hands of the Irish State.

"Tusla and HSE to release dishonest statement in response to international questioning. A load of lies, refusals to accept responsibility. Couched as always in the omnipotent and false concern they claim to have for the privacy of the children who die on their watch. "I'm going to take private time now to grieve my son. When I am ready I will be telling exactly how the Irish State in the ignorant, evil, self-serving, lying forms of Tusla and the HSE enabled and facilitated his death. Magdalene Ireland never went away. Ask the youth. "And any statement out of Tusla suggesting they a) did their best b) care or c) have deepest sympathies for anyone here but their lawyers, is a load of crap trap that has killed too many kids and it isn't going to wash this time. Too many kids are dying on Tusla's watch. (sic)"