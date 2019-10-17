Snoop Dogg pays someone between R592 400 to R740 500 each year just to prepare his marijuana joints for him.
Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', he said: "Timing. That motherf****r's timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller."
Comedian Seth Rogen added: "He knows how to gauge the look on somebody's face when it seems like they want a blunt, and if they do, he gives you one.
"There's been like 40 minutes where I'm like, 'I'm just watching this guy and I'm just going to see what is going on here'. As someone who smokes a lot of weed, it's f**king fascinating.