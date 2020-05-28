Sofia Richie won't be 'defined' by Scott Disick

Sofia Richie doesn't want to be "defined" by her dad Lionel Richie or her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as she wants to "pave her own way". The 21-year-old model is the daughter of the music legend, and enjoyed a high-profile romance with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star until their recent split, but doesn't want her famous relationships to define the way people see her. A source told Us Weekly magazine: "There's always been a bit of tension with Sofia not wanting to be defined by her dad's career or her relationship with Scott. She's been trying to separate herself more from Scott career-wise as well and pave her own way." And Sofia reiterated her desire to stand on her own two feet earlier this week, when she shared a photo on Instagram of her Cosmopolitan UK cover for the magazine's July issue, which included the headline: "Sofia Richie will not be defined by the men in her life." The comments come after Sofia and Scott, 37, were recently reported to have called time on their romance after almost three years together.

An insider said of their split: "They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott. There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them. Sofia simply wants to do her own thing whilst Scott takes care of his health. Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."

However, sources believe it's likely the former couple will get back together.

The source added: "It's very likely they will reconcile."