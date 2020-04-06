Sofia Richie's mom loves Scott Disick

Sofia Richie's mom Diane Alexander has given her seal of approval of her daughter's boyfriend Scott Disick. The 21-year-old model has been dating the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star - who has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian - for almost three years and he's been given the seal of approval by her mother, Diane Alexander. Diane said: "I love him! We all have our stuff but he's a really good guy. "And he's such a good dad, I don't know if people really know that. "He's at home with them every night - homework, bedtime."

Diane - who also has son Miles, 25, with ex-husband Lionel Richie - is "proud" of her daughter's independence and insisted she doesn't need to teach her anything when it comes to relationships.

She told Heat magazine: "She's really wise and she doesn't do anything wrong relationship-wise - she knows right from wrong.

"Sofia means wisdom. I learn a lot from her!

"I'm always like, 'Oh what do I do?' And she's like, 'Mom, let it go'. She talks me down and helps me with her brother.

"She's in Calabasas with Scott. She's so independent, taking care of herself. I'm proud of her."

Diane doesn't mind the 15-year age gap between her daughter and 36-year-old Scott.

She said: "It's very well-adjusted in my eyes, all of it. "Everyone seems in a healthy place."

Sofia and Scott still spend a lot of time with his former partner and her family, and Diane is happy about that.

She said about the Kardashian family: "They are sweet, they are hard-working, who doesn't want a family that tight? What's the negative? I have nothing bad to say about them."