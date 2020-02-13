Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are "extremely excited" about becoming parents.
The couple - who married last year - are reportedly expecting their first child, with the 23-year-old actress said to be around four months into her pregnancy and they and their families couldn't be happier.
A source told E! News: "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them."
The couple are yet to confirm the news themselves.
Sophie and Joe, 30, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 in a spontaneous wedding following the Billboard Music Awards, and hosted an official ceremony for family and friends the following month in France.