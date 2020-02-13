Sophie Turner said to be 'four months pregnant'









Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are "extremely excited" about becoming parents. Picture: Reuters Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are "extremely excited" about becoming parents. The couple - who married last year - are reportedly expecting their first child, with the 23-year-old actress said to be around four months into her pregnancy and they and their families couldn't be happier. A source told E! News: "They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them." The couple are yet to confirm the news themselves. Sophie and Joe, 30, tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 in a spontaneous wedding following the Billboard Music Awards, and hosted an official ceremony for family and friends the following month in France.

And the 'Game of Thrones' actress previously revealed her dad was "beyond pleased" when she married Joe.

She said: "My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic."

The 'Sucker' singer admitted his own parents found out about his Vegas wedding online, but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the "legal portion" of the marriage and they had planned a second ceremony for everyone to attend.

He said: "They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town."