Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend alleges rapper caused her to suffer miscarriage

Soulja Boy is facing a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend over allegations of domestic abuse.

The unnamed woman - who has filed a lawsuit against the rapper under the pseudonym Jane Doe - has alleged the music star attacked her with such force that she suffered a miscarriage.

In the documents submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court, she claims Soulja Boy was violent towards her over a number of years and that in 2015, he punched her so violently in the face and in the chest that she could no longer stand, TMZ reports.

It's alleged that the 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is DeAndre Way - also kicked her while she was lying on the ground and, shortly afterwards, she suffered a miscarriage.

The ex-girlfriend - who is suing for domestic violence, negligence, sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress and gender violence - has also accused Soulja Boy of committing more acts of violence in subsequent years.

In 2017, for instance, she claims that his security had to intervene after he started to punch her in the face and breasts amid fears she was going to leave him.

In 2018, she alleges the “Crank That” hitmaker turned violent during a conversation and that the incident was captured by night vision cameras.

And in 2019, she alleges that the chart-topping rapper "tightly gripped" her neck and choked her while threatening to kill her, after she refused to rekindle their romance.

Jane - who is seeking damages through the courts - has also accused her ex-boyfriend of trying to coerce her to engage in sexual acts by threatening her with violence. She alleges that he would physically assault