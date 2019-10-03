"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" screenwriter Chris Terrio says the sci-fi movie will give fans the answer to who Rey is the saga.
The "Argo" scribe was brought on board by returning director-and-writer J. J. Abrams to help him pen the final story in the Skywalker saga and Terrio insists the mystery around Jedi Rey - played by Daisy Ridley - will finally come to an end.
Speaking in the new issue of Empire magazine, he said: "It's a simple one, 'Who is Rey?' Which is a question that people not only wonder about quite literally, but wonder about in the spiritual sense.