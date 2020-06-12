Stormzy pledges R215 million to anti-racism charities

Stormzy has pledged R215 million to charities fighting against racial inequality in the UK, which he will donate to over the next 10 years.

The "Vossi Bop" hitmaker has vowed to donate the whopping sum to organisations focused on justice reform and black empowerment within the UK over the course of the next 10 years.

In a statement, the 26-year-old grime star said: "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin.

"I'm lucky enough to be in the position I'm in and I've heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying 'If the country's so racist how have you become a success?!', and I reject that with this: I am not the UK's shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard.

"There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born. Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it."