Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Sylvester Stallone wanted Jennifer Flavin tattoo covered up the year before she filed for divorce

Actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin pose at the Unicef Ball fund-raising gala in Beverly Hills, California on January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin pose at the Unicef Ball fund-raising gala in Beverly Hills, California on January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Published 2h ago

Share

Sylvester Stallone allegedly wanted to cover up his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin way before she filed for divorce.

The Hollywood legend, 76, ended up going for an inking of his beloved late pet pooch, Butkus, but his tattooist Mike DeVries has revealed the “Rocky” star asked whether the body art he had done back in 2007 could be turned into superheroine Wonder Woman in 2021.

Story continues below Advertisement

That wasn't possible, so last month he got the tattoo fixed into a touching tribute to the dog from “Rocky”.

DeVries told People: "I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into (Wonder Woman).

"All of her hair would just shine through."

More on this

The “Rambo” star, who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with his estranged wife, recently insisted his marriage hadn't ended over "trivial" rows about their family dog, Dwight.

He said: "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer.

"I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple's 25-year union came to an end with Flavin filing for divorce on August 19. A subsequent report had suggested the pair parted ways following rows over care for their Rottweiler.

As well as his three daughters with Flavin, Stallone is also dad to son Seargeoh from his marriage to Sasha Czack. The former couple's elder son Sage died in 2012, at the age of 36.

Related Topics:

United StatesFilmHollywoodEntertainmentMarriageDivorceCelebrity Gossip

Share

Recent stories by:

Bang Showbiz