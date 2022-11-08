Sylvester Stallone’s marriage troubles to feature in new reality show

Sylvester Stallone's marriage struggles will feature in his new reality TV show. The 76-year-old movie star’s home life will be captured in the upcoming series, and Stallone has described the project as “the ultimate home movie”.

He said: “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. “I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in trouble.’ Just the opposite.” Jennifer Flavin, the actor’s wife of 25 years, filed for divorce in August.

And although they’ve subsequently reconciled their differences, their marriage troubles will be a prominent part of the upcoming reality show. Watch video: Stallone told “The Hollywood Reporter”: “Of course it’s part of the show. It’s the John Lennon thing: ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.’ Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of (my family), and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.” Flavin filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a court in Florida in August. Stallone – who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with his wife – subsequently said: “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

