Talk about cute! Drake shares precious moment with son Adonis at NBA game

2022 has seen Drake and his 5-year-old son Adonis being spotted in public more than ever before. If they’re not booking out an arcade for a private kids party or shooting hoops at a basketball court, then they’re chilling court side at a high profile basketball game. This trend continued on Tuesday as the pair made an appearance at the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers’ basketball game in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

“The @Raptors mascot blessed @Drake and Adonis with all the candy! 🍭 @Raptors | #WeTheNorth,” posted @NBACanada. The @Raptors mascot blessed @Drake and Adonis with all the candy! 🍭 @Raptors | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/dK9TjT6YKR — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 28, 2022 At one point during the game, a mascot at the Scotiabank Arena went over to the pair and flooded Adonis with several packets of candy, much to his delight. In the video posted by NBA Canada, Drake is seen embracing the excited youngster before helping him collect all the candy.

After the game, Drake was also pictured warmly embracing Kawhi Leonard, the former Raptors player who famously appeared on his 2021 summer hit single, “Way Too Sexy”. Bleacher Report shared, “Kawhi and Drake show love after the Clippers win in Toronto 🤝” Kawhi and Drake show love after the Clippers win in Toronto 🤝 pic.twitter.com/poVNbNYzS8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022 The multi award-winning rap star claimed yet another record as he became the first artist in history with 12 albums amassing over one billion streams on Spotify after “Her Loss”, his latest collaborative effort with 21 Savage, reached the milestone earlier in the week.

